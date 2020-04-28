KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Fifteen years as a Kansas City Chief. How does one best define the tenure of Dustin Colquitt’s time in Kansas City?
Is it the franchise record 250 career games? Or the 1,167 total punts and 52,331 total punt yards?
Colquitt’s name is littered across Chiefs history books, but it’s the names in which KC’s long time punter has played with, and for, that truly exemplify his career and the team’s remarkable evolution since 2005.
Quarterback is the currency of NFL relevancy. Regardless of GM, head coach, defense or punter, a team’s success and failures almost always stem from the QB position. With Colquitt experiencing the best the position has to offer, along with performances he’d probably like to forget.
Chiefs starting quarterback Dustin Colquitt has played with:
- Trent Green
- Damon Huard
- Brodie Croyle
- Tyler Thigpen
- Matt Cassel
- Tyler Palko
- Kyle Orton
- Brady Quinn
- Alex Smith
- Chase Daniel
- Nick Foles
- Matt Moore
- Patrick Mahomes
Continuity has become an expectation at punter with Colquitt. He played in 187 consecutive games over the past 11 years, missing only two games to injury over his entire career. But the kickers he’s held countless field goals for also provides its own revolving door of names.
Chiefs kickers Dustin Colquitt has played with:
- Lawrence Tynes
- Justin Medlock
- John Carney
- Dave Rayner
- Nick Novak
- Connor Barth
- Ryan Succop
- Cairo Santos
- Harrison Butker
When the Super Bowl trophy presentation begins each year, it’s the head coach and general manager speaking first as leaders of the team. For Colquitt, those names have seen their fair share of change that no other current Chiefs player has experienced. The longest tenured players on Kansas City’s roster are now Anthony Sherman, Eric Fisher and Travis Kelce, who all arrived with Andy Reid in 2013.
Chiefs head coaches/GM’s Dustin Colquitt has played for:
- Dirk Vermeil (HC)
- Herm Edwards (HC)
- Carl Peterson (GM)
- Todd Haley (HC)
- Romeo Crennel (HC)
- Scott Pioli (GM)
- Andy Reid (HC)
- John Dorsey (GM)
- Brett Veach (GM)
It was Peterson and Vermeil pulling the trigger on Colquitt’s draft selection in the third round of the 2005 draft. He’d go on to play in 12 playoff games and two pro bowls, while holding the franchise record for longest punt (81 yards, 2007) and third most punts downed inside the 20-yard line in NFL history with 462.
Colquitt’s work off the field is what left a lasting impression for many in the Kansas City community. He was nominated three times for the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, serving as a co-founder of Team Smile, an organization offering free dental care to underserved children.
Set to turn 38 years old one week from today, Colquitt has grown as a person and player from the time he first walked into Arrowhead Stadium 15 years ago. But so has the franchise. Even Arrowhead itself underwent renovations since then.
Colquitt first joined a franchise at the tail end of a 15-year run of winning football, but one that never truly lived up its potential or expectations. That brought on change that didn’t work, with 67 losses over a six season span.
The following seven years saw a return to success for the franchise, with just 35 losses, six trips to the playoffs, four straight division titles, back to back AFC championship games and culminating with one Super Bowl victory.
Since 2005 it’s been a rollercoaster featuring the highest of highs and lowest of lows. A ride Colquitt has had a front row seat for, unlike any other Chiefs player or coach in that time.
The only ones who have experienced all that Colquitt has, are Chiefs fans themselves. Which is why this goodbye hits close to home.
Colquitt’s played with a lot of names over 15 years. And it’s only fitting that one day his name, will find a home amongst the team’s greatest names, in the Chiefs Ring of Honor.
