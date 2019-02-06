KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A school bus overturned in south Kansas City Wednesday with students and a bus monitor on board.
The incident happened in the area of President Court and Virginia Avenue just after noon.
Three students from Center Middle School were on the bus at the time of the incident, along with the driver and a bus monitor.
Everyone aboard the bus was able to use the top emergency exit to get out of the vehicle.
Multiple medical crews were called to the scene, and one of the students who used a wheelchair had to be taken from the scene on a gurney. However, a district spokesperson said none of the children had serious injuries and all were taken home from the scene by their parents.
District officials told KCTV5 News that the driver did not think the road was as icy as it was and that the vehicle turned over after its back tires slid out.
The district spokesperson added that all district transportation operation have been put on hold and parents are asked to come to the schools to pick up their children.
Any students that cannot be picked up by their parents will be taken home by district staff after roadways are treated and cleared.
This is a developing story. Please stay with KCTV5 News and KCTV5.com for updates.
