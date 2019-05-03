HENRY COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – A Henry County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been arrested and charged with statutory second-degree rape.
Eric Brandon Green voluntarily surrendered to the authorities on April 26 and was arrested on a warrant out of Henry County.
The warrant was issued following an investigation that was conduction by the Johnson County, Missouri Sheriff’s Office at the request of the Henry County Sheriff J. Kent Oberkrom.
The investigation was requested after it was alleged that Green had sexual relations with a person under the age of 16 while Green was 23. Because those allegations were against a deputy, the sheriff asked an outside agency to handle the investigation to make sure it would “be free of any prejudice or appearance of favoritism by his department.”
Judge Harold Dump has assigned a special prosecutor to the case and, upon completion of the investigation, the reports were submitted to that special prosecutor for review and the filing of criminal charges.
The charging documents were then presented to Judge Dump, who issued the arrest warrant for Eric Green for statutory second-degree rape.
The judge has set Green’s bond at $25,000 cash or surety.
