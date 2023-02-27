Kansas City distributor announces it will no longer work with Dilbert creator

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Dilbert comic strip creator, Scott Adams is facing huge backlash following his recent comments about race.

Now, Kansas City distributor Andrews McMeel has announced it will no longer work with the cartoonist.

“If nearly half of all Blacks are not okay with white people, that’s a hate group,” said Dilbert creator, Scott Adams.

That was a part of comments that may have ended Scott Adams’ newspaper career.

The Dilbert creator referenced a poll from a conservative firm that indicated 53 percent of Black Americans agree with the statement “it’s okay to be white,” leaving the other 47 percent to say they disagree or aren’t sure.

“The best advice I would give to White people is to get the hell away from Black people,” Adams said.

The Washington Post, Los Angeles Times and USA Today are among the hundreds of newspapers that are now denouncing Adams and pulling the Dilbert comics from their papers.

Dilbert’s distributor Andrews McMeel is located in Downtown Kansas City.

The syndication company said in a statement that it was “severing our relationship” with Adams.

“He doubled down on these comments, instead of just saying, you know I’m sorry or whatever, he’s just he’s just digging himself a deeper hole and I don’t know, it’s stunning,” said Atlanta Journal-Constitution Editorial Cartoonist Mike Luckovich.

But not everyone agrees. Twitter CEO Elon Musk came to Adams’ defense and tweeted “the media is racist.”

Adams has since tweeted he was only “advising people to avoid hate” and suggested that the cancellation of his cartoon signals that free speech in America is under assault.

“We believe in free speech. We believe in creating a place for differing points of view,” said Mike Reed, Gannett/USA Today Network CEO. “But there’s a line that gets crossed where things become racism, and that’s not an area we choose to traffic in or participate in.”

Dilbert had already been dropped by several media outlets by the time of the announcement from its distributor.

In another episode of his online show, Adams said he had been making a point that “everyone should be treated as an individual” without discrimination.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.