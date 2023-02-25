Jennifer Hall faces additional first-degree murder charge

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. (KCTV) - Former respiratory therapist Jennifer Hall, who has already been charged after being accused of intentionally killing a patient, is facing an additional murder charge.

Court records indicate that a first-degree murder charge was filed in Livingston County, Missouri, on Wednesday, Feb. 22.

Records also indicate the alleged murder happened in 2002, more than two decades ago.

KCTV5 News has reached out to the office of the Livingston County prosecuting attorney, asking for further details about the case that are not publicly available at this hour.

Hall is set to have an initial court appearance on March 1 in connection with this newest charge.

If you remember Jennifer Hall, she started appearing in our headlines in May of 2022. At that time, she was charged with first-degree murder in connection with a different 2002 homicide.

As we have previously reported, Hall worked at Hedrick Medical Center from Dec. 2001 - May 2002. The hospital is in Chillicothe, which is within Livingston County.

During her employment, the rate of cardiac collapse incidents “rose alarmingly,” a probable cause document stated. Investigators said 18 such incidents were recorded during her time at the hospital. Previously, the hospital had an average of one incident per year.

The court document stated that, of those 18 instances of cardiac collapse, nine people died.

A warrant was issued for Hall’s arrest after that charge was filed and she was arrested at an extended stay hotel in Overland Park, Kansas. She then awaited extradition to Livingston County.

Hall pleaded not guilty to the first-degree murder charge that was filed in 2022.

