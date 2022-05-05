Kansas City police investigating two shootings that may be connected

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police are investigating two shootings that sent officers to two different crime scenes.

Investigators searched for evidence near an apartment building and along a busy stretch of Broadway Boulevard on Wednesday.

The first 911 call for help came in just before 5 p.m. Police then found one man shot near Knickerbocker Place and Broadway Boulevard. He had serious injuries. A tow truck could be seen towing a car away from the crime scene.

About four minutes after the first 911 call, police received a second report of a shooting near 36th and Baltimore Avenue. At that location, they found another man who was shot. He had life-threatening injuries.

Police believe the two shootings may be connected.

Investigators have not yet released any suspect information. Anyone with information about either shooting can anonymously call 816-474-TIPS.

Previous coverage:

Two people shot and injured in Midtown KCMO Wednesday afternoon

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.