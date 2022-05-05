Advertisement

Kansas City police investigating two shootings that may be connected

The two shootings happened in less than five minutes
The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a pair of shootings that happened today.
The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a pair of shootings that happened today.(KCTV5 News)
By Emily Rittman
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police are investigating two shootings that sent officers to two different crime scenes.

Investigators searched for evidence near an apartment building and along a busy stretch of Broadway Boulevard on Wednesday.

The first 911 call for help came in just before 5 p.m. Police then found one man shot near Knickerbocker Place and Broadway Boulevard. He had serious injuries. A tow truck could be seen towing a car away from the crime scene.

About four minutes after the first 911 call, police received a second report of a shooting near 36th and Baltimore Avenue. At that location, they found another man who was shot. He had life-threatening injuries.

Police believe the two shootings may be connected.

Investigators have not yet released any suspect information. Anyone with information about either shooting can anonymously call 816-474-TIPS.

Previous coverage:

Two people shot and injured in Midtown KCMO Wednesday afternoon

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The Lenexa Police Department is warning the public about a tech support scam.
Lenexa police warn public of tech support scam
Tonight, a neighborhood is still on edge after a deadly police-involved shooting last night.
Residents recall last night’s deadly police-involved shooting
Planning for the future after high school or college graduation isn’t easy for at least a third...
Graduation toolkit helps you explore careers
“It was one thing to cut off our catalytic converter and not confront anybody. But then to know...
More victims come forward after recognizing thieves in TikTok about robbery