Two people shot and injured in Midtown KCMO Wednesday afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two people have been shot Wednesday afternoon in Midtown Kansas City.

According to the Kansas City Police Department, the shootings happened around 5 p.m. near Broadway Boulevard. Police say the shootings are connected.

The first shooting was reported at 4:58 at Knickerbocker and Broadway. Two minutes later, another shooting was reported near 36th and Baltimore, just down the street from the first.

The victim in the Knickerbocker and Broadway shooting is reported to be in serious condition, while the victim in the 36th and Baltimore shooting has life-threatening wounds.

At this time, police have not released any suspect information.

KCTV5 has a crew headed to this scene and will update the story as more information becomes available.

