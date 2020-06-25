KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A man has died after he was run over by a city bus Wednesday night.
It happened just after 10 p.m. at 51st Street and Troost Avenue.
According to police, a city bus was traveling south on Troost Avenue, and the driver stopped at the bus stop, just south of East 51st Street.
One of the passengers, being helped by another passenger, then walked to the side door at the rear of the vehicle.
Police say it is unknown if the passenger fell from the bus or tripped after getting off the bus, but somehow the passenger ended up under the bus as the driver pulled away from the curb. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The bus had a couple of additional passengers. The driver nor any of the other passengers were injured.
