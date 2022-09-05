Aging & Style
Shots fired inside Independence Center, police investigating

By Zoe Brown
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 3:35 PM CDT
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - The police are investigating after shots were fired inside Independence Center on Labor Day.

There are currently no reports of injuries.

What we know thus far is that “several” shots were fired inside Independence Center shortly after 3 p.m.

Police are currently going through the mall and looking for suspects, but have not located them yet. They think that the suspects are a man and a woman.

In a Facebook post, the police said they are working with mall management to clear the building.

Independence Center was open today, Sept. 5, which is Labor Day. Their holiday hours were 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

No further information is available at this time.

Stay with KCTV5 News for updates; we are sending crews to the scene to learn more.

