WWI Museum and Memorial hosts Veterans Day ceremony

By Jiani Navarro
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 7:37 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - In honor of Veterans Day, the World War I Museum and Memorial paid tribute to the men and women who served with a special ceremony.

The event featured heartfelt speeches by Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas, Jackson County Executive, Frank White and keynote speaker, Lieutenant General Milford H. Beagle Jr. who talked about ways to honor and thank veterans not just today, but every day.

Veterans at the event said freedom comes at a cost, but they feel proud to have a day dedicated to recognizing their sacrifice.

“The cost is the veterans who have sacrificed their lives, and their careers, and their families to help defend their country,” said Robert Dudley, a Vietnam Veteran. “And so to have a day that’s designated to recognize the cost of the freedom and what the veterans have done, to me it’s very important.”

Veterans and their families were also able to enjoy songs from the six branches of the military.

For Veterans Day weekend, the WWI Museum and Memorial will be offering free general admission for veterans and active military and half-price general admission for the public.

