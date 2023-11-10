THUNDERGONG! is back! Jason Sudeikis + Co. make big strides for Steps of Faith

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The THUNDERGONG! is back for its 7th year after raising more than $600,000 for Steps of Faith last year. This year, another Ted Lasso star attending and making their first trip to Kansas City.

“This is a night where if we weren’t on this side of it, we’d be wanting to come watch it,” said Jason Sudeikis.

Live music and lots of laughs are helping uninsured and underinsured amputees restore mobility and possibilities. It’s a night filled with live music, laughter, chit-chat, and several raffle items available.

This year’s guest list includes Brendan Hunt, Nathaniel Rateliff, Sam Richardson, Will Forte, Kevin Morby, Summer Breeze, and Hannah Waddingham.

“The first big difference from years past I think is the addition of our good friend Hannah Waddingham, who played Rebbeca Welton on Ted Lasso. I would say, besides Fred Armisen who couldn’t be here this year, the one person that overlaps of being gifted comedically but then also equally as gifted a singer.”

Steps of Faith Executive Director Billy Brimblecom said, “500 people lose a limb every day by the way in the United States alone. 500 people a day, seems crazy but it’s true.”

The six-year total for this event sits at just more than $2 million raised in total helping to provide prosthetics to more than 1,000 people. Steps of Faith Foundation uses the funds to reconnect communities, families, and workplaces by relieving the stress amputees have.

The two shared their opinions on the state of insurance policies changing their ways with awareness events like this one. The two say it’s not, but needs to, as many people out there are struggling to not just get the prosthetic, but also the upkeep of it.

“There’s a lot of different health insurance policies, a lot of them just don’t have prosthetic coverage. Some may have, say, one prosthesis a lifetime -- so unless you’re 100 and about to die, one prosthesis a lifetime is not going to last you a lifetime,” said Brimblecom.

Tickets are sold out for this year but you can still donate. Organizers say it’s a fun night, but they work year-round to help amputees.

