Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

THUNDERGONG! is back! Jason Sudeikis + Co. make big strides for Steps of Faith

THUNDERGONG! is back! Jason Sudeikis + Co. make big strides for Steps of Faith
By Joe Hennessy
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 1:22 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The THUNDERGONG! is back for its 7th year after raising more than $600,000 for Steps of Faith last year. This year, another Ted Lasso star attending and making their first trip to Kansas City.

“This is a night where if we weren’t on this side of it, we’d be wanting to come watch it,” said Jason Sudeikis.

Live music and lots of laughs are helping uninsured and underinsured amputees restore mobility and possibilities. It’s a night filled with live music, laughter, chit-chat, and several raffle items available.

This year’s guest list includes Brendan Hunt, Nathaniel Rateliff, Sam Richardson, Will Forte, Kevin Morby, Summer Breeze, and Hannah Waddingham.

“The first big difference from years past I think is the addition of our good friend Hannah Waddingham, who played Rebbeca Welton on Ted Lasso. I would say, besides Fred Armisen who couldn’t be here this year, the one person that overlaps of being gifted comedically but then also equally as gifted a singer.”

Steps of Faith Executive Director Billy Brimblecom said, “500 people lose a limb every day by the way in the United States alone. 500 people a day, seems crazy but it’s true.”

The six-year total for this event sits at just more than $2 million raised in total helping to provide prosthetics to more than 1,000 people. Steps of Faith Foundation uses the funds to reconnect communities, families, and workplaces by relieving the stress amputees have.

The two shared their opinions on the state of insurance policies changing their ways with awareness events like this one. The two say it’s not, but needs to, as many people out there are struggling to not just get the prosthetic, but also the upkeep of it.

“There’s a lot of different health insurance policies, a lot of them just don’t have prosthetic coverage. Some may have, say, one prosthesis a lifetime -- so unless you’re 100 and about to die, one prosthesis a lifetime is not going to last you a lifetime,” said Brimblecom.

Tickets are sold out for this year but you can still donate. Organizers say it’s a fun night, but they work year-round to help amputees.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, center left, and singer Taylor Swift leave Arrowhead...
‘Love Story’ between the NFL and Taylor Swift may be ending
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- KC Sports Commission and the Pro Volleyball Federation announce an...
Kansas City Sports Commission announces new pro sports team
50-year-old Robert Piper was killed in a crash after he stopped to try to help teens following...
Family of Good Samaritan killed in I-70 crash shares memories
GARDNER, Kan. -- Gardner police are investigating a death of a toddler after investigators say...
Gardner Police investigate 2-year-old’s suspicious death
2 dead, person of interest identified in Warrensburg homicide investigation

Latest News

THUNDERGONG! is back! Jason Sudeikis + Co. make big strides for Steps of Faith
THUNDERGONG! is back! Jason Sudeikis + Co. make big strides for Steps of Faith
Family of Good Samaritan killed on I-70 speaks
Jason Kelce confirms relationship rumors between brother Travis and Taylor Swift during a radio...
KC Chiefs TE Travis Kelce travels to Argentina during bye week
Instead of watching an elephant play basketball, fans can see a teenage human rocket and a...
Greatest Show on Earth returns to Kansas City