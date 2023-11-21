Aging & Style
Free food boxes benefit Wyandotte County families this Thanksgiving

By Nydja Hood
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 6:58 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WYANDOTTE COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - It’s the season of giving. As the cost of groceries continues to rise, this Thanksgiving may look different than others for some families. All month long community organizations in Wyandotte County have been working to help those experiencing food insecurity by distributing free food boxes.

It’s an effort made possible through a partnership with The Wyandotte County Public Health Department (WYCO PHD), Wyandotte County Health Equity Task Force (HETF), Aetna Better Health of Kansas, and Harvesters—The Community Food Network. According to Feeding America, approximately 11 percent of people in the county experience food insecurity with disproportionate effects on communities of color. Twenty-three percent are African American and 15 percent are Latino and Hispanic.

“Sometimes it takes a village,” said resident Douglas Epps.

Cornbread, lentils, garbanzo beans, and macaroni and cheese are foods commonly found on the tables of Black and Latino families. Statistics show they are the most affected by food insecurity. This is why the Harvesters is providing food that will bring them comfort in their time of need, especially for immigrant families.

“Having the same food that you will eat at home, back home, it makes you feel not so sad because it is sad when you have to leave your loved ones behind,” said La Mega Spanish Radio co-owner Ana Duin.

With the rising prices of groceries and other essentials, people like Douglas Epps have felt the struggle of putting food on the table.

“There’s no safe places anymore. The grocery stores, everything is an average of one, to three dollars, to four dollars more at the grocery store,” said Epps.

This is why he appreciates the community coming together to ease the burden for others.

“Every bit absolutely helps. Like I said, it’s really tough right now. Everything’s going up except our paychecks,” said Epps.

The boxes are funded by Aetna Better Health of Kansas and fulfilled by Harvesters. The project aimed to distribute a total of 470 food boxes. For more information about the project, visit their website.

