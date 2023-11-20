Aging & Style
Mama Kelce takes orders at Cane’s Chicken ahead of Kelce Bowl

Donna Kelce served fans at Raising Cane's in Overland Park ahead of Monday night's Super Bowl...
Donna Kelce served fans at Raising Cane's in Overland Park ahead of Monday night's Super Bowl rematch.(KCTV5)
By Joe Hennessy
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 2:42 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - The newest celebrity of the Kelce family, Donna, made a visit to Raising Cane’s in Overland Park leading up to the Monday night football game.

Fans of Mama Kelce waited in the rain Monday morning for hours outside the Cane’s restaurant on West 135th Street. One fan said they drove down from Leavenworth and had been waiting in line since 6:30 a.m.

“This is very surprising, especially in the rain, I mean, I give these guys a lot of credit,” said Kelce.

Courtney Buffington, an avid Donna fan and Taylor Swift fan said, “She might think we’re crazy for waiting out in the rain to meet her but I don’t know I think it’s just special and it’s exciting for Kansas City.”

Chris Kolseth is staying at the hotel across the street and was surprised to hear Kelce would be at the Cane’s there. He makes rugs in his free time and made a “New Heights” one showcasing the Kelce boys’ podcast.

“I checked into the hotel and they’re like ‘Donna’s at Cane’s’ and I was like, ‘Oh, that’s crazy,’” he said. “I happened to make a rug for her sons and now she can maybe take it.”

She took orders at the drive-thru and front register. She spoke with fans for about an hour, hearing their stories of how much they appreciate her, how she’s being a great mom, or just how great her sons are at football.

“I can’t believe they want to see me, I understand my boys are celebrities, I’m just a mom,” she said.

Even the Eagles fans showed up, repping the green and white outside.

Danae Rippel, an Eagles fan from Arkansas, said, “I’m going to tell her that my mom will never be as cool as her, my mom is aware of that. Ask her to take a selfie and see if she wants to hang out with me at the game in the suite.”

“I think they can relate to our family. The boys act like brothers,” said Kelce. “They’re always digging at each other, making fun of each other, and moms are always trying to make the peace.”

The peace will be affected when the ref blows the whistle and the kickoff starts the Monday night football game.

“They will not come out of this game thinking I wish I would have done better. I know they will give it their all,” said Kelce.

