Gov. Parson’s 1st tattoo is tribute to Kansas City Chiefs, Missouri, and Elvis

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Governor Mike Parson shows off his first tattoo. He says it's a tribute to Missouri, the Kansas City Chiefs, and Elvis.
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Governor Mike Parson shows off his first tattoo. He says it's a tribute to Missouri, the Kansas City Chiefs, and Elvis.(Gov. Mike Parson)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is wearing his love of the Show-Me State on his arm.

The governor posted a picture on Facebook showing off his new tattoo on his forearm. The tattoo is a bolt of lightning with the number 57 surrounded by and outline of the state of Missouri.

He said the tattoo is a tribute to the Super Bowl XVII-winning Kansas City Chiefs. Parson said he showed off the tattoo to the members of the Chiefs when he was in a huddle at training camp recently.

“When I was in the Army, I had several buddies get tattoos but I never did. I always told myself if I ever got one it would have to be significant. Well this tattoo is very significant to me in a lot of ways,” Parson wrote on Facebook.

The governor said the “57″ represents his time serving as Missouri’s 57th Governor. He said he earned 57% of the vote during the 2020 election.

“... as a lifelong Chiefs fan, serving as the 57th Governor when the Chiefs won the 57th Super Bowl was a welcomed bonus,” Parson added.

Parson said the lightning bolt is tribute to his love of Elvis Presley and the King’s motto “taking care of business in a flash.”

Parson said his granddaughter drew and designed the tattoo. A Branson tattoo artist is responsible for inking the governor.

Parson said the tattoo is a first for him, and it was the first time the tattoo artist ever applied ink to a governor.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

