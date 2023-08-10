Aging & Style
Kansas City Chiefs ‘Red Wednesday’ 5K race registration opens

Chiefs fans have a blast at training camp despite high temperatures.
Chiefs fans have a blast at training camp despite high temperatures.(WIBW)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Registration is open for the fourth-annual Chiefs Red Wednesday run presented by GEHA. The run coincides with the club’s Red Wednesday celebration to kick off the NFL season.

This year’s run remains virtual, but anyone who hopes to take part needs to register for the event.

Early-Bird Registration is open through Aug. 31. The price is $40 for Chiefs Season Ticket Holders and $45 for everyone else. Anyone who choses to wait to register will pay $5 more to take part in the run.

Everyone runner will receive this year’s Super Bowl LVII Champions flag. It is the one that will be sold benefiting Ronald McDonald Charities of Kansas City. A Red Wednesday Run t-shirt will also be mailed to the runner’s address provided. Participants will also receive a GEHA wellness pack, a 30-day all-access pass redeemable at either Chiefs Fit location, and the option to add on an exclusive athletic pullover to the race registration.

Organizers expect thousands of members of Chiefs Kingdom to complete the virtual 5K from locations around the world.

While Wednesday, September 6 serves as the official day of the Red Wednesday Run, the virtual race is open now and will conclude on Sunday, October 1. Once participants complete the 5K, they’re asked to take a photo in their Chiefs/Red Wednesday 5K gear with their flag and post on social media using #RedWednesday.

Additional information about the Red Wednesday Run can be found at Chiefs.com/redwednesdayrun.

