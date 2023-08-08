Aging & Style
Kansas City Chiefs announce Red Friday flag presale details

Fans' flags wave in the breeze before an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and...
Fans' flags wave in the breeze before an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Raiders, Monday, Oct. 10, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)(Reed Hoffmann | AP)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The NFL season is almost here and Chiefs Kingdom is getting excited.

To celebrate the 2023 World Champs, the Kansas City Chiefs announced plans to sell another limited-edition commemorative flag to benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City.

This year’s flag features a special championship design to honor the team’s victory in Super Bowl LVII.

Fans can start ordering the flags online Wednesday afternoon. A limited-quantity presale will drop on shop.chiefs.com at 1 p.m., according to the Chiefs. The flags will cost $10, but shipping is free for flags bought Wednesday only.

READ ALSO: Mahomes reaches top spot of NFL Top 100 for second time in career

The organization guarantees delivery before this year’s special ‘Red Wednesday’ on Sept. 6. The Chiefs open the season at home against the Detroit Lions on Thursday, Sept. 7.

Fans who plan to wait closer to the season to pick up flags can buy them on Red Wednesday at more than 135 area McDonald’s restaurants. The flags will be available to anyone who makes a minimum donation of $5 to Ronald McDonald House, while supplies last.

Chiefs Ambassadors will also be selling the flags at locations across the metro.

Fans can also buy the flags online on Sept. 6 for $10, plus shipping.

READ ALSO: Chiefs Chris Jones is in pads ... but it’s not on the football field

Over the past nine years, the sale of Red Friday flags has raised more than $4.5 million to help RMHC-KC continue its mission of keeping families close in times of sickness and need.

