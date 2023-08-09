Chiefs and FOX Sports Mexico announce broadcast deal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs and FOX Sports Mexico jointly announced a multi-year partnership agreement that makes FOX Sports Mexico a Broadcast Partner of the Kansas City Chiefs in Mexico on Wednesday.

The broadcast deal gives FOX Sports Mexico the ability to exclusively broadcast all three Kansas City Chiefs preseason games. In addition, Chiefs preseason games will also be available streaming on the FOX Sports MX App. FOX Sports Mexico also gains non-exclusive rights to broadcast The Franchise by GEHA.

We have reached a multi-year partnership agreement that makes FOX Sports Mexico a Broadcast Partner of the Kansas City Chiefs in Mexico. — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) August 9, 2023

The Franchise being the Chiefs’ self-produced, long-form, behind-the-scenes content series – throughout the season in Mexico. Episodes will be released at regular intervals throughout the regular season.

“American football has long been a very popular sport in Mexico, and our brand has continued to see steady growth among fans as we continue to capitalize on our NFL marketing rights there,” Chiefs President Mark Donovan said. “We had a great experience playing in Mexico City in 2019, and partnering with FOX Sports Mexico to have our preseason games and content on the air and streaming in-market will help us engage our great fans in Mexico and further build the profile of Chiefs Kingdom internationally.”

The Chiefs were originally awarded International Home Marketing Area (IHMA) rights for Mexico and Germany in December 2021 as part of the NFL’s Global Markets Program.

“With this strategic partnership, the Kansas City Chiefs join FOX Sports and strengthen our content offer with top sporting events that the audience expects from us. Currently we also are the official Pay TV network of the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers. By doing this, we reassure our leadership in the coverage of the NFL in the national media,” said Andrea Pérez García-Escudero, General Manager of FOX Sports Mexico.

Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt has long been at the head of the league’s international efforts. He sits on the NFL’s International Committee and as the committee’s Chairman from 2011 to 2018. The league has now hosted 38 regular season games across the United Kingdom, Mexico and Germany. Every NFL team has played at least once internationally since 2011.

The Chiefs are set to face the Miami Dolphins on November 5 at Waldstadion, aka Deutsche Bank Park, in Frankfurt this season. The Week 9 game will kick off at 8:30 a.m. locally.

