Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Chiefs and FOX Sports Mexico announce broadcast deal

Fox Sports gains multi-year partnership with Kansas City
FILE - In this June 27, 2018, file photo, supporters of presidential candidate Andres Manuel...
FILE - In this June 27, 2018, file photo, supporters of presidential candidate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, of the MORENA party, fill Azteca stadium as they wait for him to arrive for his closing campaign rally in Mexico City. The abused hybrid grass of the Azteca Stadium is generating concerns for its poor condition a week before it hosts an NFL regular-season game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Kansas City Chiefs. Last May, stadium authorities changed the surface from natural to hybrid. But the intense activity in the last few months has prevented the grass from reaching an optimum state. (AP Photo/Christian Palma, File) (KY3)
By Olivia Eisenhauer
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs and FOX Sports Mexico jointly announced a multi-year partnership agreement that makes FOX Sports Mexico a Broadcast Partner of the Kansas City Chiefs in Mexico on Wednesday.

The broadcast deal gives FOX Sports Mexico the ability to exclusively broadcast all three Kansas City Chiefs preseason games. In addition, Chiefs preseason games will also be available streaming on the FOX Sports MX App. FOX Sports Mexico also gains non-exclusive rights to broadcast The Franchise by GEHA.

The Franchise being the Chiefs’ self-produced, long-form, behind-the-scenes content series – throughout the season in Mexico. Episodes will be released at regular intervals throughout the regular season.

READ MORE: Chiefs ready for different look in preseason opener

“American football has long been a very popular sport in Mexico, and our brand has continued to see steady growth among fans as we continue to capitalize on our NFL marketing rights there,” Chiefs President Mark Donovan said. “We had a great experience playing in Mexico City in 2019, and partnering with FOX Sports Mexico to have our preseason games and content on the air and streaming in-market will help us engage our great fans in Mexico and further build the profile of Chiefs Kingdom internationally.”

The Chiefs were originally awarded International Home Marketing Area (IHMA) rights for Mexico and Germany in December 2021 as part of the NFL’s Global Markets Program.

“With this strategic partnership, the Kansas City Chiefs join FOX Sports and strengthen our content offer with top sporting events that the audience expects from us. Currently we also are the official Pay TV network of the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers. By doing this, we reassure our leadership in the coverage of the NFL in the national media,” said Andrea Pérez García-Escudero, General Manager of FOX Sports Mexico.

READ MORE: Kansas City Chiefs announce Red Friday flag presale details

Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt has long been at the head of the league’s international efforts. He sits on the NFL’s International Committee and as the committee’s Chairman from 2011 to 2018. The league has now hosted 38 regular season games across the United Kingdom, Mexico and Germany. Every NFL team has played at least once internationally since 2011.

READ MORE: Chiefs to play Dolphins in Germany during 2023 NFL International Series

The Chiefs are set to face the Miami Dolphins on November 5 at Waldstadion, aka Deutsche Bank Park, in Frankfurt this season. The Week 9 game will kick off at 8:30 a.m. locally.

READ MORE ON THE KANSAS CITY CHIEFS HERE and watch KC Sports Tonight on KCTV5 for ongoing Chiefs Training Camp coverage on weeknights at 6:30 p.m. and weekends at 10:35 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — Andrea Rene Cothran, a 32-year-old from Goodlettsville, Tennessee, was arrested and...
Woman charged with multiple felonies in chase that resulted in fatal shooting of officer
CLAYCOMO, Mo. -- Officers arrested a couple driving a car with 'WE-HIGH' license plates after...
Missouri couple arrested while driving car with ‘We High’ license plate
Officer Jonah Oswald, 29, died a day after a police shooting in Mission on Sunday.
Fairway police officer dies after being shot in response to suspected car theft
Flowers lay in front of the Fairway Police Department after the death of Officer Jonah Oswald.
Fundraiser established for family of fallen Fairway police officer
Timothy Haslett has been charged with rape, kidnapping and second-degree assault.
‘Remain vigilant’: Authorities search Missouri River for evidence in Haslett case

Latest News

Kansas City Royals' MJ Melendez, right, celebrates with Salvador Perez as he arrives at the...
Royals hit 3 home runs, beat Red Sox 9-3
Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (32) arrives at NFL football training camp Sunday,...
Chiefs ready for different look in preseason opener
Five days from first Chiefs preseason game
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Zack Greinke throws during the first inning of a baseball...
Royals place Greinke on 15-day IL