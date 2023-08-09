Sephora overcharged Missouri customers according to settlement

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Popular beauty company Sephora overcharged thousands of Missouri customers, according to a settlement in a class action lawsuit.

The lawsuit claimed Sephora charged higher state tax to some Missourians who ordered products online or over the phone between March 1, 2015, and June 30, 2021. Sephora denied the claims but agreed to the settlement. A court approved a $1.77 million settlement in May, and payments will soon be made to customers.

To be included you must have purchased at least one personal retail product from Sephora through the company’s website or in another remote way where Sephora calculated the tax due. The item needed to shipped from a location outside of Missouri to a Missouri address, and you paid a higher tax than the normal rate.

Anyone who returned products for a refund made between March 1, 2015, and June 30, 2021, are not included in the settlement.

Automatic refunds will be provided to eligible consumers to the PayPal account associated with the email that was used to make the purchase in question. Customers who do not have a PayPal account and want to receive payment by check must fill out a Payment Method Selection Form. The form is located at MissouriTax SettlementSephora.com.

The amount of each settlement depends on the amount of money spent on the qualifying products.

