Kansas City-based Commerce Bank among banks downgraded for financial risks

Commerce Bank has received several complaints about their direct deposit banking not registering Friday.(Ken Ullery, KCTV5)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City-based Commerce Bank, which has nearly 50 branch locations in the Kansas City, Lawrence, and St. Joseph area, is among 10 small-to mid-sized banks whose credit ratings were downgraded by Moody’s. The report by the investors service cites growing financial risks and strains that could erode profitability. Moody’s also warned it is tracking some of the nation’s biggest lenders for potential downgrades.

The downgrades come after a banking crisis that started in March with the surprise collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, once the nation’s 16th largest bank, when depositors grew fearful of the bank’s solvency and made a classic bank run.

Signature Bank and First Republic Bank soon followed, leading to more concerns about the banking industry’s stability.

U.S. markets fell on Tuesday as Wall Street took in the downgrades as well as the negative outlooks for some of the biggest U.S. banks, with the S&P 500 shedding 0.7 percent in early afternoon trading.

M&T Bank, one of the banks whose credit rating was cut, fell 2 percent. Truist Financial, one of the banks that Moody’s said it’s reviewing for a possible downgrade, fell 2.1%.

