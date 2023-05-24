Faculty votes ‘no confidence’ in leadership at MCC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - KCTV5 Investigations has learned faculty at Metropolitan Community College has passed a no-confidence vote in the chancellor and executive leadership at 85 percent.

The Academic Senate President for faculty called the vote extremely unusual and said a no-confidence vote for a chancellor hasn’t taken place in the 30 years she’s been with MCC.

“I’m not surprised because I’ve never seen MCC faculty on the whole feel so frustrated, feel so disappointed. And frankly, a number of them who are fearful of retaliation,” said Michelle Potts.

KCTV5 first learned of the no-confidence vote through a faculty member who sent documents to KCTV5 but was fearful to step forward.

Faculty raised numerous issues. They point to shrinking faculty numbers and increasing administration numbers.

The email sent to Chancellor, Dr. Kimberly Beatty, complains about a lack of cost of living raises for them while pointing out her 13-percent raise. She now makes $375,000 in annual compensation.

It also claims there has been a mass exodus of employees at all levels and 70 percent of employees report they would not advise family or friends to work at MCC.

MCC is the oldest public institution of higher education in Kansas City and the first community college in Missouri. It serves about 20,000 students annually at its four campuses, according to its latest annual report.

It’s unclear what effect the vote of no confidence will have. Potts says there has been acknowledgment of the vote from Trent Skaggs who is the President of the Board of Trustees. Potts says there was no response to a request to meet in person.

KCTV5 was sent this response by Trent Skaggs, Board of Trustees President:

“The board, not administration, is ultimately responsible for many of the concerns raised by the faculty and we take them seriously. Unfortunately, as a result of COVID and our current economic environment, we have to make decisions that are best for our students and the long-term viability of the institution. Change is difficult and we realize it will take continued collaboration.”

