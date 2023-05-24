Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Faculty votes ‘no confidence’ in leadership at MCC

Faculty at Metropolitan Community College passed a no confidence vote in the chancellor and...
Faculty at Metropolitan Community College passed a no confidence vote in the chancellor and executive leadership at 85 percent.(KCTV5)
By Angie Ricono and Cyndi Fahrlander
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - KCTV5 Investigations has learned faculty at Metropolitan Community College has passed a no-confidence vote in the chancellor and executive leadership at 85 percent.

The Academic Senate President for faculty called the vote extremely unusual and said a no-confidence vote for a chancellor hasn’t taken place in the 30 years she’s been with MCC.

“I’m not surprised because I’ve never seen MCC faculty on the whole feel so frustrated, feel so disappointed. And frankly, a number of them who are fearful of retaliation,” said Michelle Potts.

KCTV5 first learned of the no-confidence vote through a faculty member who sent documents to KCTV5 but was fearful to step forward.

Faculty raised numerous issues. They point to shrinking faculty numbers and increasing administration numbers.

The email sent to Chancellor, Dr. Kimberly Beatty, complains about a lack of cost of living raises for them while pointing out her 13-percent raise. She now makes $375,000 in annual compensation.

It also claims there has been a mass exodus of employees at all levels and 70 percent of employees report they would not advise family or friends to work at MCC.

MCC is the oldest public institution of higher education in Kansas City and the first community college in Missouri. It serves about 20,000 students annually at its four campuses, according to its latest annual report.

It’s unclear what effect the vote of no confidence will have. Potts says there has been acknowledgment of the vote from Trent Skaggs who is the President of the Board of Trustees. Potts says there was no response to a request to meet in person.

KCTV5 was sent this response by Trent Skaggs, Board of Trustees President:

“The board, not administration, is ultimately responsible for many of the concerns raised by the faculty and we take them seriously.  Unfortunately, as a result of COVID and our current economic environment, we have to make decisions that are best for our students and the long-term viability of the institution.  Change is difficult and we realize it will take continued collaboration.”

For more KCTV5 Investigates stories, click here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A search warrant filed during an investigation into the death of a baby, whose body was...
Search warrant executed after baby’s body is found in woods on Mother’s Day
A pilgrim venerates the incorrupt body of Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster, OSB, on May 20, 2023....
Nun’s body seemingly incorrupt 4 years after burial, some call it a ‘miracle in Missouri’
A dispute over HOA policies escalated to a group of people cutting out gates at a private...
Linn County sheriff investigating damage to gates at lakeside HOA community
A teenager has died after being shot in KCMO on Tuesday afternoon.
16-year-old dies after being shot in KCMO on Tuesday afternoon
Christopher Wright, 43, died from a traumatic brain injury after his fiancée says a group of...
Father dies in assault over middle school fight, family says

Latest News

Before her appointment to anchor weekday mornings last year, Carolina Cruz co-anchored weekday...
Carolina Cruz signs multi-year deal to anchor KCTV 5 Morning News
Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes, Nick Bolton and Donovan Smith speak after OTAs
Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes, Nick Bolton and Donovan Smith speak after OTAs
Many travelers at the Kansas City airport were surprised with how quickly they got through.
KCI is among the least angry airports in America, study finds
Tina Turner performs at The Sprint Center in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2008. This is...
LOOKING BACK: Tina Turner launched 50th anniversary tour in Kansas City
Tina Turner is shown during an interview for "Friday Nite Videos" at the Essex House Hotel in...
St. Louis community remembers Tina Turner