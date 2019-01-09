CASS COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- Gary Smith is a non-compliant registered sex offender in Cass County.
His original sex offense happened in 1996 in Belton and involved the sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl.
His last known address was in Grandview, but his current location is unknown.
He is currently wanted on a failure to appear in court warrant for vehicle theft.
Smith is known by the nickname of "Blinky."
He has been known to have violent tendencies and should be considered dangerous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.