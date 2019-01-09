Gary Smith

Gary Smith is a non-compliant registered sex offender in Cass County.

His original sex offense happened in 1996 in Belton and involved the sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl.

His last known address was in Grandview, but his current location is unknown. 

He is currently wanted on a failure to appear in court warrant for vehicle theft. 

Smith is known by the nickname of "Blinky."

He has been known to have violent tendencies and should be considered dangerous.

