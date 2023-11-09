Aging & Style
‘It worked’: Police successfully ID suspects in north Lawrence vandalism spree

By Gabe Swartz and Zoë Shriner
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 4:58 PM CST
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - The Lawrence Police Department posted a lead on Thursday asking for help identifying the people who were involved in a recent crime spree. “It worked,” they reported Saturday.

The lead involved a person heard singing ‘Kung Fu Fighting” as they walked past a surveillance camera on Friday, Nov. 3.

Police said although the video they posted wasn’t completely clear, you could see a young man with recognizable hair wearing an oversized, comfy, red plaid hoodie. In one video he was wearing it, and in the next, he was seen carrying it.

The video has since been removed since the suspects were successfully identified. In an updated Facebook post, Lawrence PD thanked the public for their help and promised updates as the case progresses.

Several criminal damage reports over the weekend in Lawrence led police to begin their investigation. LPD said thousands of dollars in damages were accumulated after crimes were committed at four separate locations.

Police released a graphic showing the spread-out nature of the four crimes on Tuesday, Nob. 7. The new lead was shared on Thursday.

Police said if the video or voice heard in the video helps anyone remember something from Friday night, a call can be made to LKPD at 785-832-7509 or the Douglas County Crime Stoppers at 785-843-TIPS.

