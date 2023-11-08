Crime spree in north Lawrence leads to investigation

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - Several criminal damage reports over the weekend in Lawrence have led police to begin an investigation.

Lawrence Police said they are trying to determine if four different crimes are related, including damage to a bus stop at North 3rd and Locust.

Damage reports from the four crimes totaled thousands of dollars, LKPD said.

LKPD is investigating several criminal damage reports in North Lawrence to determine if they’re related, including... Posted by Lawrence Kansas Police Department on Tuesday, November 7, 2023

One report included 12 smashed windows in nine vehicles, another reported an expensive piece of work equipment damaged and estimated the cost to repair it alone was a couple thousand dollars.

The bus stop glass that was smashed totals as much as $5,000 in damage and another random car had its window broken out.

The Police Department shared a map showing the spread-out locations of the crimes, which they believe could have happened Friday, Nov. 3.

Police said nothing was taken from the cars in any of the cases. One witness saw two men with what appeared to be a bat or a hammer after hearing glass breaking.

Anyone with a camera positioned near any of the areas is asked to share info with the Lawrence Police Department at 785-832-7509.

