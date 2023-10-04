Suspected drug ring indicted on fentanyl trafficking linked to 3 KC-area deaths

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A grand jury indicted seven men in connection with a drug-trafficking operation that investigators linked to the deaths of three people in Belton.

The indictment accuses Tiger Dean Draggoo, Javier Armando, Jose Amparan, Luis Manuel Morales, Andrew R.A. Williams, Alexander D. Barnett, and Colt Justin Draggoo of conspiring to sell drugs laced with fentanyl. Court documents show the buys happened between December 2021 and May 2023.

The indictment claims customers used CashApp to pay the defendants for pills laced with fentanyl.

The grand jury also indicted Tiger Dean Draggoo on three counts of fentanyl distribution resulting in death, gun possession involving drug trafficking, and other crimes.

ALSO READ: Mother of middle school student killed in stabbing sues KCPS

Court documents link Draggoo to the deaths of two Belton teenagers and a Belton man.

On January 14, 2022. Belton police responded to a home and found the body of a teenager identified as B.R.J. in court documents. According to the indictment, the teenager’s mother found a blue M30 pill in the victim’s bedroom after the victim’s death. Tests showed the bill contained fentanyl. An autopsy later determined that B.R.J. died from an accidental fentanyl overdose.

Detectives spoke to one of B.R.J.’s friends who told them the victim bought the drugs from Tiger Draggoo.

Months later, in September 2022, Cass County Deputies responded to a Belton home and found the body of a victim identified as A.L.C.M. An autopsy later determined that A.L.C.M. died from overdosing on fentanyl.

ALSO READ: High School teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page

A week later, Belton police found the body of L.N.E. in a home. Detectives located a blue pill marked M30 in his bedroom. An autopsy determined the man died of a fentanyl overdose. Detectives had interviewed L.N.E. before his death. According to court documents L.N.E. told them that Tiger Draggoo had “ruined his life.”

After L.N.E.’s death detectives placed Tiger Draggoo under surveillance.

They eventually searched the Kansas City apartment where he lived with his girlfriend. Inside detectives found 17 firearms, including two suspected machineguns, $246,769 in cash, a ballistic vest, pills including 22 counterfeit Percocet pills that contained fentanyl, eight suspected LSD tablets, and marijuana, according to the federal indictment.

In addition to the drug trafficking charges, five of the men Tiger Draggoo, Javier Armando Alvarez, Jose Amparan, Luis Manuel Morales, and Andrew R.A. Williams were indicted on conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Andrew R.A. Williams is also charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and having a gun while involved in drug trafficking.

If convicted of the crimes, the defendants will be required to forfeit all property bought with money from the drug sales.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.