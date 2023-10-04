Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Mother of middle school student killed in stabbing files wrongful death against KCPS

FILE — A 14-year-old student after being fatally stabbed in a bathroom on April 12, 2022.
FILE — A 14-year-old student after being fatally stabbed in a bathroom on April 12, 2022.(Greg Payne)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 8:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 14-year-old Northeast Middle School student died in April 2022, stabbed to death by a classmate.

Manuel Guzman was killed during an incident in the school bathroom, and the 14-year-old classmate was sentenced in May.

On Monday afternoon, Manuel’s mother Vicenta Guzman filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Kansas City Public Schools, accusing the district of negligence.

The lawsuit alleges improper operation of metal detectors at Northeast Middle School, claiming there were “obvious blind spots,” and that despite students and district employees being aware of the deficiency, the ”safety issue was ignored.”

The court document stated the student convicted in Manuel’s death “brought a knife into the school through obviously ill-maintained and negligently calibrated metal detectors.”

Vicenta Guzman’s lawsuit requested a jury trial and financial compensation.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The annual fundraiser is the city’s only nonprofit holiday shopping event from Sept. 29 to Oct....
Kansas City holiday tradition ends after nearly 4 decades
Overland Park police responded to a barddicaded situation in the 6100 block of Marty Lane on...
Tuesday morning standoffs in Kansas City, Overland Park end in arrests
One man has been arrested for the rape and murder of a 5-year-old child who died in Southeast...
Rape, murder of Topeka child leads to man’s early-morning arrest
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
The Kansas Department of Corrections provided this picture of Joseph Heidesch who is serving...
Nearly 2 dozen people sue Saint Thomas Aquinas, former choir director

Latest News

KC Wheel plans to offer a VIP option when it opens next month.
KC Wheel to offer upgraded VIP view of Kansas City
5300 block of Independence Avenue, Wed. Oct. 4, 2023
Firefighters battle 3-story building blaze early Wednesday
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., walks to the House chamber at the Capitol in...
Local Congressional figures react to Rep. Kevin McCarthy being removed as House Speaker
File: Blood center welcomes LGBTQIA+ community donations
Blood center welcomes LGBTQIA+ community donations