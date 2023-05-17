Teen sentenced in death of middle school classmate, Manuel Guzman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A family court judge today sentenced a 15-year-old juvenile in the death of Manuel Guzman.

Fourteen-year-old Manuel Guzman was stabbed to death at Northeast Middle School on April 12, 2022. Police said Guzman had been stabbed by a classmate, another 14-year-old boy, during an incident in the school bathroom.

The judge ordered the teen who admitted to killing Guzman to be placed into the custody of the Division of Youth Services (DYS). DYS will decide where the teen will be placed, how long he will be held and what his treatment plan will entail.

Guzman’s family spoke at the hearing and have been vocal in their dissent of the recent plea deal which resulted in a reduction of charges.

