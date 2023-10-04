Roger Golubski, former KCK detective charged with federal crimes, hospitalized and off house arrest

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Former Kansas City, Kansas, Police Detective Roger Golubski has been released from house arrest to “obtain immediate medical treatment while hospitalized,” according to court records.

A federal judge made the ruling on Tuesday without briefing from the parties involved due to the “time-sensitive nature” of the request.

Golubski faces federal charges in two separate cases. One case accuses him of raping and kidnapping while he was working as a police officer. The other case accuses Golubski of working with and protecting drug dealers who ran a sex trafficking ring involving minors. He’s pled not guilty in those cases. He’s also accused of fixing cases leading to the wrongful convictions of black men.

There is no word on Golubski’s condition or the reason for his hospitalization, but it’s known that he is diabetic and is on dialysis.

One of Golubski’s accusers, Ophelia Williams, is unsympathetic to his condition.

“A lot of us have medical issues,” said Williams, who is diabetic and has heart disease. “He gets to do all of this. The Black people, we don’t get this kind of treatment. Why should he? Because he’s white? And he’s an ex-detective? And Black people don’t get nothing, you know?”

The judge ruled that upon release from the hospital, Golubski would have to have the ankle monitoring device reattached.

“I want to see him go to trial before I die,” said Williams. “What about that? I can go anytime just like he can.”

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.