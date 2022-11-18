KCK police plans to review retired detective Roger Golubski’s old cases

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department plans to help review all of retired detective Roger Golubski’s old cases.

It’s all part of a larger $1.7 million plan proposed Thursday by District Attorney Mark Dupree to digitize old police files involving Golubski’s old cases.

“The police department and DA are working on a plan to review his cases,” KCKPD Chief Oakman confirmed Friday.

Advocates have argued for years that all of Golubski’s cases should be reviewed in light of Lamonte McIntyre’s exoneration.

McIntyre spent 23 years in prison for a Kanas City, Kansas, double homicide he did not commit. His case exposed serious allegations of sexual abuse and corruption.

The push for a more thorough review recently gained more traction with two sets of federal charges against Golubski in recent months. One set of charges is in connection with rape and kidnapping. Prosecutors say one victim was targeted in middle school.

The other set of charges involves sex trafficking out of a Kansas City, Kansas, apartment complex. Prosecutors said Golubski directly participated and also provided police protection to the criminal enterprise.

Golubski served for more than 30 years for KCKPD. He became a captain and his former partner became the police chief. Both have since retired.

A recent rally hosted by Jay-Z’s Roc Nation took place outside Wyandotte County Government as people from KCK joined with advocates from New York who say what happened to poor Black women and men deserves nationwide attention and Department of Justice pattern or practice investigation.

That would be an outside independent review of the department, which is what accusers and advocates say is needed.

“Everybody who didn’t say anything, didn’t speak up when this man was doing what he was doing, is just as guilty,” said McIntyre. “Everybody who sits back and watched, they’re just as guilty, they’re not innocent!”

Tricia Rojo Bushnell, director of the Midwest Innocence Project echoed similar concerns.

“What we know is that abusers like Roger Golubski do not happen alone,” said Bushnell. “It’s an entire system that has empowered and enabled him.”

Team Roc got involved in the case more than a year ago when it filed a lawsuit against KCKPD. The organization is fighting for records and has launched a website seeking information.

The Midwest Innocence Project has set up a hotline for anyone with information. The hotline is 816-673-3373 or you can email kckjustice@themip.org.

Golubski remains on home arrest while awaiting court proceedings on the federal charges he’s facing.

