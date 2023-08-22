Aging & Style
Kansas City Zoo announces ribbon cutting for new aquarium

A look inside the Sobela Ocean Aquarium at the Kansas City Zoo.
A look inside the Sobela Ocean Aquarium at the Kansas City Zoo.(Joe Hennessy, KCTV5)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The city’s newest attraction sends out the official invitations for it’s ribbon cutting.

The Kansas City Zoo & Aquarium will open its doors to the new Sobela Ocean Aquarium on September 1. A ceremony and ribbon cutting will take place at 8:15 a.m. that day.

A number of Friends of the Zoo members and their families will attend the ceremony and be some of the first people inside the 650,000-gallon aquarium. Members of the public will be allowed inside starting around 9:30 a.m.

Entry to the aquarium is included with the price of zoo admission. Due to the anticipated crowds, visitors who plan on going to the aquarium between Sept. 1 and Sept. 15 must reserve additional, free, aquarium tickets for a specific date and time. Reservations can be made at kansascityzoo.org.

The zoo plans to make tickets for additional dates available on Sept. 6.

The aquarium will feature six zones, and 34 exhibits, and will be open year-round. The facility with 8,000 animals tells the story of how ocean currents connect animals across the globe.

The sea life will include otters, a sea turtle, sharks and a giant Pacific octopus.

The total cost of the aquarium project is $77 million, with $45 million coming from the Zoological District and $32 million from private donations, according to officials.

