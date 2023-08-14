PHOTOS: Community honors fallen Fairway officer Jonah Oswald

LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - Hundreds of mourners gathered inside a Lenexa church to remember and honor fallen Fairway police officer Jonah Oswald Monday.

Oswald died Aug. 7 from injuries he suffered the day before during a shooting.

During the service, the 29-year-old officer was remembered for being a man of character and integrity. One who loved to laugh and simply help others.

Autoplay Caption

Ofc. Oswald leaves behind a wife and two young children.

His funeral can be viewed online at KCTV5.com.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.