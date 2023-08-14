Aging & Style
PHOTOS: Community honors fallen Fairway officer Jonah Oswald

LENEXA, Kan. -- A crowd gathers outside of a Lenexa church following the funeral for fallen Fairway Officer Jonah Oswald on Aug. 14, 2023.(KCTV/Joe Hennessy)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - Hundreds of mourners gathered inside a Lenexa church to remember and honor fallen Fairway police officer Jonah Oswald Monday.

Oswald died Aug. 7 from injuries he suffered the day before during a shooting.

During the service, the 29-year-old officer was remembered for being a man of character and integrity. One who loved to laugh and simply help others.

Caption

Ofc. Oswald leaves behind a wife and two young children.

His funeral can be viewed online at KCTV5.com.

