PHOTOS: Community honors fallen Fairway officer Jonah Oswald
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - Hundreds of mourners gathered inside a Lenexa church to remember and honor fallen Fairway police officer Jonah Oswald Monday.
Oswald died Aug. 7 from injuries he suffered the day before during a shooting.
During the service, the 29-year-old officer was remembered for being a man of character and integrity. One who loved to laugh and simply help others.
Ofc. Oswald leaves behind a wife and two young children.
His funeral can be viewed online at KCTV5.com.
