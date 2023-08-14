Aging & Style
WATCH LIVE: Funeral for fallen Fairway police Ofc. Jonah Oswald

KCTV5 will broadcast the funeral live at 11 a.m. in this story.
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRWAY, Kan. (KCTV) - One week after a Fairway police officer was shot and killed during a stolen vehicle chase, he will be laid to rest.

Ofc. Jonah Oswald of the Fairway Police Department died on Aug. 7 from injuries he suffered the day before in the shooting.

His funeral has been scheduled for 11 a.m. on Monday at the Westside Family Church in Lenexa. There will be no graveside service, however, there will be a short ceremony outside of the church when the service is concluded.

ALSO READ: Here is how the Fairway community is honoring fallen Ofc. Jonah Oswald

On Saturday, the Fairway community honored Oswald with a Parade of Blue and candlelight vigil. Then on Sunday, hundreds gathered for a visitation at Westside Family Church.

Oswald leaves behind a wife and two young children.

You can leave a donation for the family here.

ALSO READ: BLOG: Fairway community honors Ofc. Oswald with Parade of Blue, candlelight vigil

We were humbled to participate in the Parade of Blue to honor fallen City of Fairway Kansas Police Dept Officer Jonah...

Posted by Clay County, Missouri Sheriff on Monday, August 14, 2023

