KBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Sumner County

SUMNER COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - An officer-involved shooting in Sumner County is being investigated by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

According to the KBI, the Wellington Police Department responded to a disturbance call at 10:26 p.m. on Saturday. Two officers arrived at the residence of 1111 E 7th Street and made contact with the reporting party, who said her boyfriend, Harley Bagby, was inside the residence and tearing the house up.

The KBI said officers were given access and made entry into the residence, where they met the 30-year-old Bagby inside, exiting a bedroom into the hallway with a large knife.

According to the KBI, officers gave commands to Bagby to drop the knife and he did not comply, advancing toward the officers. One officer fired multiple shots at Bagby and struck him. He was pronounced dead at 11:05 p.m.

The officer has been placed on paid administrative leave. The KBI is conducting an independent investigation into the shooting and will present findings to the Sumner County Attorney once it has concluded.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.