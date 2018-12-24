KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV)-- KCTV5 is getting a first look at the two men arrested in connection to a homicide in The Northland Sunday night.
Jackson Frisbie and Jimmy Abron are behind bars Monday night.
Both men are being held at the Clay County jail with a million dollar bond.
Both face charges of second degree murder, attempted robbery, and armed criminal action.
Those two suspects, the victim, and a juvenile, apparently planned to rob two others they met on social media in a fake drug deal.
A Northland neighborhood isn’t used to the red and blue lights of a crime scene.
According to court documents, Frisbie told police he set up a drug deal on social media with someone he’d never met.
He didn’t have the marijuana they discussed though and instead planned to rob the man in the parking lot of a subdivision clubhouse with the help of Abron, the victim, and an underage male.
The plan went awry and 21-year-old Richard Richardson ended up shot by two men they were apparently trying to rob.
Mikayla Williams is a close friend of Richardson.
“Last time I talk to him was the day he passed away,” said Williams.
Richardson was a former star athlete at North Liberty High School.
A brother and a twin.
And a father to a 4-year-old girl who will now be missing her dad this Christmas.
“She was his world. And that’s all that mattered to him was taking care of her,” explained Williams.
Williams says Abron is Richardson’s own brother.
She doesn’t know what they were mixed up in, but it wasn’t worth more than Richardson’s life.
Police are still investigating this case and working to identify the men who met Richardson.
More charges could be filed beyond the two men who are locked up Monday night.
