KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and the vehicle left the scene.
Shortly after 4 a.m. on Sunday, police responded to 31st and Benton on a pedestrian struck call.
The pedestrian was reported to be getting into her vehicle, which was parked along the south edge of 31st St., east of Benton, when a westbound vehicle lost control, crossed the centerline and struck the pedestrian.
The suspect vehicle then backed up and was last seen driving northbound on Benton away from the scene.
The pedestrian, 36-year-old Lashanda Temple, was transported to a local hospital with severe leg injuries and later Sunday, KCTV5 News talked to Lashanda’s mother.
“She's upset, I’m her mother and I can't help her. I'm so angry,” Rosilyn Temple, mother of victim, said.
Sunday night a beloved fixture in the Kansas City community is begging for help. Rosilyn Temple leads the local anti-violence organization known as KC Mothers in Charge.
"Four o’clock in the morning, hit my daughter. Did they stop? Yeah, they stopped. Got out the car, asked if she was okay and got in the car and left," Rosilyn said.
Lashanda needed to have one leg amputated and she faces another surgery Monday.
Police are continuing to investigate and if you have any information, call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
