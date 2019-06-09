KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – An Olathe, Kansas woman died in a crash that happened early on Sunday.
The crash happened on I-435 at NE 53rd at about 2:30 a.m.
An investigation determined that an Infiniti SUV was going north when the driver lost control, left the inside lane of the highway, went into the grassy median, and rolled over at least once before stopping in part of the southbound lane.
A passenger was ejected and died at the scene.
She has been identified as a 53-year-old woman from Olathe. Police have not yet provided her name.
The driver, a man, was taken to the hospital and was last reported to be in stable condition.
Traffic in both directions was back open by 5 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.