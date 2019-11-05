OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- First robbery charges are filed after a disturbing video of an Olathe student being threatened with guns is shared on social media. That video shows four teenagers terrorizing the victim and pointing guns at him.
The young man who was abused in the disturbing video is doing alright, but just wants to get back to normalcy. According to a family member, the incident in the video happened while he was at a park.
According to police, the incident happened on Halloween around 4:30 p.m., and the suspects took clothing and electronics from the victim.
Tuesday afternoon KCTV5 News showed parents within the Olathe School District the video and they were shocked.
“It’s kind of hard to tell what’s going on there really but yes it’s pretty frightening. I can’t believe we haven’t heard anything about it,” Ryan Larue, parent, said.
KCTV5 News stopped by the Olathe School District building and the communications and media manager provided a statement regarding those in the video saying in part, “I can confirm they are currently enrolled in the district, but because this is an open case and they are minors, I am unable to provide any additional information.”
“I would think parents would be able to warn our kids about that. I mean, I haven’t heard anything about it from my son either, so I don’t know he knows about it or not but I’ll definitely be asking him,” Larue said.
Police say that same day at around 6:30 p.m. near 151st Street in Olathe, they responded to another armed robbery, which involved those same suspects in the video, and another Olathe student.
All four suspects have been arrested and are in Olathe juvenile custody. They face two felony counts of aggravated robbery and will appear in juvenile court Wednesday.
