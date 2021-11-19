KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Royals on Friday morning unveiled their jersey lineup for the 2022 season.
In a video released on Twitter called, "An ode to the past. A nod to the future," various Royals players are seen showing off the uniform schemes for the upcoming baseball season.
The jersey lineups are as follows:
- Primary home uniform: White "Royals" tops, white pants
- Alternate home uniform: Powder blue "Royals" tops, white pants
- Primary away uniform: Grey "Kansas City" tops, grey pants
- Alternate away uniform: Royal blue "Kansas City" tops, grey pants
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.