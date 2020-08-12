KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - Metropolitan Community College of Kansas City announced Wednesday that they were the victim of a ransomware attack.
Metropolitan Community College of Kansas City, or MCCKC, said in a release they recently discovered the attack that resulted in certain data being encrypted.
“Metropolitan Community College of Kansas City takes seriously the privacy and security of its students and employees, and therefore wanted to timely release information regarding a data privacy incident involving name, Social Security number, drivers' license number, medical information and bank account information,” a release said.
An investigation determined that someone may have had access to information for March 10, 2020 until June 4, 2020.
The school said there's no indication that anyone actually extracted any data or misused it.
“Although the investigation did not find any specific access to any individual's information and MCCKC has no indication that data has been extracted from MCCKC's systems or misused, we have chosen to notify all potentially impacted parties of this incident out of an abundance of caution and in full transparency,” the school said.
After the school found out about the ransomware attack, they said they identified the population who were potentially impacted on June 19, 2020.
If anyone has any additional questions, the school says you can call MCCKC's toll-free assistance line at 855.907.2122 Monday- Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., visit the MCCKC website or contact MCCKC by mail at 3200 Broadway Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64111.
