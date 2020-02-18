KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Applications to be pardoned by the mayor for marijuana related convictions are now being collected in Kansas City.

Mayor Quinton Lucas announced the details of the program Tuesday afternoon at the same time the applications went live on the city website.

Anyone who was convicted of a marijuana or drug paraphernalia charge in Kansas City’s municipal court is welcome to apply. They have to provide their charge or charges, approximate date of conviction and a case number.

“You might have made a mistake at some point, but we’re going to be fair, frankly, in how we apply the law in Kansas City and Missouri,” Lucas said. “And so I see this as us giving folks a second chance, or sustaining harm long-term for something society has largely now said is acceptable, it is OK.”

The applications will be reviewed on a case by case basis by the mayor’s office and are only for stand-alone marijuana charges. Anyone with any kind of other criminal charges would not be eligible.

An important distinction to make clear is that a pardon from the mayor does not wipe a conviction from a criminal record. It would absolve someone from sentencing if they were still in that process or release them from probation or parole.

However, a person would still be required to check the “yes” box on a job or rental application that asks about criminal history.

Only the state of Missouri can expunge a conviction, and that application has a fee while applying for the mayoral pardon is free.