KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - Kansas City Police Chief Rick Smith is opening up about the challenges his department faces. Everything from possible budget cuts to his department’s low morale. Investigative reporter Angie Ricono sat down for a one-on-one interview with the chief on Wednesday. She had a list of questions and some came directly from you.

Chief Rick Smith says the past few weeks have been grueling on his officers. The department is now offering counseling.

“We didn’t know if one person would show up or if five. We had to add sessions and we added sessions for the families also,” Chief Smith said.

Angie: Have any officers quit or resigned because of the pressure?

Chief Smith: Not that I know of yet. None that notified yet.

Police departments are under fire…

Angie: What do you think about defund the police?

Chief Smith: I think we have to be very careful that you are not defunding the call for help from 911 that those citizens are expecting a level of service from the police department and if you pull those funds away, you are never going to get who rely on the police department.

He points out 25,000 people called 911 for help during the two weeks of protests on the Plaza. He sees the positive people that still trust the police. The other positive is body cameras that were donated by the Debruce Foundation.

Angie: Here we have a community that listens to the other parts of the community who say, hey, we need this equipment, we want our police department to have it.

Chief Smith: I think it’s awesome to tell you the truth.

Officers will be able to turn them off for bathroom breaks and personal phone calls. But there will be safeguards.

Chief Smith: We are going to have automatic triggers. If you turn on your lights and sirens in the police car that your body camera is going to come on automatically rather than relying on the officer to turn it on.

Body cameras come with a heavy price tag. Storage for all of that video is expensive and right now, the department is already being asked to possibly cut $10.6 million from it’s budget, so it’s do more with less when you are in a pressure cooker.

Angie: Did you ever think this job would be so difficult?

Chief Smith: No and almost overnight.

The chief answered every question KCTV5 News asked and even tough questions from viewers.

We learned the officers seen in viral videos are all still working.

Chief Smith: They felt like it was a justifiable arrest that needed to be made.

The Jackson County Prosecutor is reviewing those complaints, but the officer involved in a recent fatal shooting is now on administrative leave. An outside agency is investigating.

Angie: What would you like people to know?

Chief Smith: Well, I think I've been trying to say, you know, everyone wants to look at the police department, always as an enforcement arm, which we do. But what I want everyone to know is every day in this city, the officers of the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department are out helping people. We help them with their needs. We help them with their disturbances, we help them with their neighbors. We help them with their cars, we help them find their lost children, we help them, you know, with family disputes. We help with all kinds of things and we're there every day to help people in this city, and we do much more helping than we do enforcing, and I would like people to know that this police department is dedicated to helping people and to making sure that the city is the best city, it can be.

KCTV5 News asked questions about chokeholds and a technique called LVNR which involves officers putting their arm around someone’s neck. The chief defended this and said it’s not a chokehold and even offered for Angie to go to the police academy and learn more.

She will be there Thursday to bring you that report.