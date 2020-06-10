KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects in the arson of a police car.
Around 10 p.m. on May 30, a police car was set on fire at the Plaza.
These are the suspects in the arson of a police car on the Plaza about 10 p.m. May 30. If you know who they are, you could get a cash reward by calling 816-474-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/cXxznZv4pS— kcpolice (@kcpolice) June 10, 2020
Police are asking that if you know these suspects pictured, you are asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
A cash reward is possible.
