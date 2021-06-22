KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The City of Kansas City has filed its response to the Board of Police Commissioners’ lawsuit against the city pending in Jackson County Circuit Court.
The response argues that the Board’s complaints against the city are both legally and factually false.
Mayor Quinton Lucas issued the following statement:
One month ago, I worked alongside a supermajority of the City Council to craft legislation with a clear and simple goal of making Kansas City safer after generations of violent crime in our neighborhoods and to break the status quo in crime prevention and rising homicide numbers. I wanted to finally see a substantial, sustained decrease in homicides and shootings in our city. To ensure every child returns home safely to their loved ones at the end of each day.
Since that time, the unelected majority of the Police Board and their outstate allies have claimed many things, but have not worked with the City Council, members of the Police Department, clergy, community leaders, or the neighborhoods most affected by violent crime toward a safer city. Instead, they have pursued litigation that is short on legal foundation, high on hyperbole, and wholly without merit. The Police Board’s legal theories are undermined by the law and the Board’s own annual practices, ignore the plain language of Missouri statutes, and their desired remedy asks the Court to violate the Missouri Constitution.
The unelected Police Board’s suit is not about protecting the brave women and men in the rank and file of our police department, nor is it about making the community safer. The suit is the Board’s effort to preserve their power and the power of Jefferson City over our local affairs, while Kansas Citians continue to suffer unconscionably high rates of crime in too many of our neighborhoods. Our taxpayers, our neighbors, our victims, our police officers, and our families deserve better. During the pendency of this suit, twelve Kansas Citians have been murdered, including a 15-year-old child.
I continue to encourage the taxpayer-funded Police Board to drop this wasteful litigation against the taxpayer-funded City and to work with us to build the safer Kansas City we all deserve.
The city's response comes after the head of the Urban League of Greater Kansas City wanted to represent taxpayers in a lawsuit over proposed police budget spending.
Urban League president Gwen Grant said in a statement last week that the city's current policing structure does not represent the needs of Kansas City citizens, particularly minorities.
The Board of Police Commissioners sued Lucas, the city council and two other city officials last month after the council approved ordinances to move about $42 million of the police budget to a new fund, which would be targeted for social services and intervention programs.
The state-appointed board of commissioners controls the department, including its budget.
