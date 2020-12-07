KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Melinda Coleman died by suicide last night according to the organization SafeBAE. That’s the organization Daisy and her brother started up to prevent sexual assault among teens.

SafeBAE posted, “We are in shock and disbelief to share with our SafeBAE family, that we lost Melinda Coleman to suicide this evening. The bottomless grief of losing her husband, Tristan and Daisy was more than she could face most days.”

Daisy’s mother, Melinda was 58 years old.

Daisy Coleman’s family opens up about her legacy, remembers her as a warrior in tough times Daisy Coleman, a fierce advocate for survivors of rape and sexual assault, died recently. Tonight, her family opens up about her legacy and how they remember her as a warrior in tough times.

Melinda was a fierce advocate for her daughter as they battled for accountability in Daisy’s sexual assault case.

Daisy was a high school freshman when she stepped forward with allegations against a high school senior and possibly others stemming from a party back in 2012.

Matthew Barnett eventually pled guilty to child endangerment charges for leaving Daisy in the snow following the party. He was never convicted of rape.

Melinda Coleman discovered her daughter outside in frigid temperatures and rushed her to the hospital. Doctors told her Daisy had injuries consistent with a sexual assault.

Daisy endured bullying following that night and the family had suspicious fires forcing them to leave town.

Daisy died by suicide on in August. She was 23 years old. Her family and friend say Daisy was haunted by that night.

Melinda posted about her daughter’s death on Facebook clearing blaming Barnett and other boys from that night. She posted their names and wrote they, “…. killed my daughter by what they did to her. Audrie and Daisy would both be alive today if those boys were held accountable. Shame on Sheriff White.”

If you or a loved one need help, the suicide prevention hotline is 1-800-273-talk.