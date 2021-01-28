KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The man who founded Boulevard Brewery in 1989 is stepping out of retirement to take over leadership of the company, hoping to fix what many this week have described as a culture toxic to women.

The shakeup began with a viral social media post about misconduct and HR indifference. On Saturday, a woman posted on Reddit, saying she was harassed for being pregnant. Her detailed account then went on to describe experiences of other female former employees. As of Thursday, it had 500 comments and at least 2,000 views. Within days of the post, several executives were either fired or resigned.

Boulevard’s top executive resigns The top executive of Kansas City-based beer maker Boulevard Brewing Company has become the third high-ranking employee to leave since a viral Reddit post accused the company of being a harmful place to work for women.

One of the former employees whose experiences were described in the initial post is Hannah McEldowney.

She told KCTV5 she never before spoke about it publicly because it was too upsetting. That changed when her experience was described in the post without naming her. At that point, she felt compelled to share her story, noting she didn’t like the idea of someone else describing her experience without her knowledge but was glad to see the original post creating momentum for change.

“I was among a group of people that were hired to open up the beer hall. I was the lead bartender there,” McEldowney said by phone.

She said she was too shaken to talk on camera but agreed to a recorded phone interview for broadcast.

“I mean this person was waiting at my car after I reported them,” she said of the employee she reported to the HR department.

She said she started work there in 2016, three years after McDonald sold the majority of Boulevard to Belgian-owned Duvel Moortgat, which then became Boulevard Brewing Company/Duvel USA. She left in 2019.

She said a higher-up in a different area befriended her, but then his attention got creepy, she said, eventually leading to a sexual assault.

She said she reported him to HR, with texts and voicemails as evidence. Their response, she said, was stifling.

“We need you to kind of deal with this on your own and we also don't believe that you were assaulted because it didn't happen on company property,” she said, paraphrasing what they told her.

A company statement on Monday said an investigation a year ago “...determined that certain situations could and should have been handled with greater sensitivity, but...established that there was no harassment or discrimination.”

Tuesday, a new statement came, titled “We are sorry.” It said they are hiring a third-party HR firm to investigate “all issues that have been raised” and creating a process for “anonymous reporting of workplace concerns.”

A representative with the PR firm hired by Boulevard said that day, Tuesday, the CFO was fired. The next day, Wednesday, the President/CEO and the Vice President of Marketing resigned. The Director of HR resigned earlier this month.

“I mean there were just a lot of failures all through our system,” said Boulevard founder John McDonald.

McDonald took over as President and Chief Executive Wednesday.

He said because he wasn’t directly involved in operations at the time of the harassment that was alleged, and because it’s now back under investigation, he can’t comment on specifics, but he said he felt compelled to play a role in making things better.

“I feel allegiance to our employees here, I feel like I want to make this right,” McDonald said. “We've got a lot of hard work to do, a lot of soul searching. This has been very traumatic for us. It's a very, very difficult position we're in but we're rolling our sleeves up and we're going to work.”

“We have to do this HR third-party audit to figure out what went wrong, who was harmed in this, and then really try to make that right, or as right as we can,” he added.

McEldowney is encouraged by the change in leadership.

“John was not in charge when I was there, but I've had nothing but a great friendship with John and I am very excited about him being back,” she said. “I think that he will be able to facilitate a better working environment. It’s going to take a lot of work.”

Below are the statements Boulevard made Monday and Tuesday.