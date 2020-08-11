KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - A disturbing letter has been showing up at Brookside and South Plaza area homes seemingly targeting people with yard signs embracing immigrants.
“It was right here on the bench just under this lantern,” resident Jane Otto said.
Sitting face up, Otto initially thought it was a flyer, then she read it.
“I had to sit there and read it a few times because it was scary and sad,” Otto said.
It became less scary and more disheartening when she realized it wasn’t just her.
“It made me angry,” resident Patrick Riha said.
Riha got the same exact letter in his mailbox on the same day, Thursday. One thing he and Otto have in common is the sign they have in their yard: “No matter where you are from, we’re glad you’re our neighbor.”
The first sentence in the letter says, “what makes you so sure you’re going to be glad with your new neighbors?”
Among a plethora of prejudiced statements about, “Blacks, Mexicans, Central Americans,” and “Muslims,” it referred to their IQs and ended: “A house taken up by a non-white in a white neighborhood is a lost opportunity to a white family and there are many white lives in this neighborhood that matter.”
“It seemed hateful, just very hateful,” Otto said.
Just across the street from Otto are multiple signs about inclusion, not uncommon in her Brookside neighborhood. But those neighbors did not get a letter.
“That sign, I would not look at it as being a very political sign. To react to this in a negative way, you’ve got to have a real problem,” Riha said.
Riha says others posted online about getting a letter or knowing someone who did from the West Plaza to Brookside.
“The idea that they think they can tell us what we should believe,” Otto said.
Neither she nor Riha feel threatened or afraid, but Riha felt compelled to say something publicly.
“When you see this language on television, when you see it on the internet, it’s removed from you,” Riha said.
This took more effort, climbing up stairs to get personal.
“I don’t want people to be afraid. I want people to be vigilant and know there’s people out there with this extremist viewpoint,” Riha said.
Police say they’ve not had any formal reports filed, and without a direct threat, passing out a letter like this is not a crime, it’s free speech. Though they say they’ll gladly take reports to have a paper trail should things escalate.
