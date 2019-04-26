Criminal case against Tyreek Hill, fiance reopened following audio's release

FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- KCTV5 has confirmed the criminal case against Tyreek Hill and his fiance Crystal Espinal has been reopened following Thursday's KCTV5 report with new audio detailing their son's broken arm.

ORIGINAL REPORT

KCTV5’s investigative department was sent a recording of Tyreek Hill and his fiancé discussing the police investigation and what they are telling police.

The recording is believed to have been made in early March when the parents were walking through Dubai’s international airport. KCTV5 was told the recording was an “insurance policy” for Crystal Espinal.

Espinal sent it to at least one friend for safekeeping because she didn’t feel she could keep a recording on her phone. It has since been shared and sent to us by someone who is concerned about the welfare of the couple’s child.

The audio is 11 minutes long and abruptly cuts off. At no time on the recording does Hill admit to breaking his son’s arm. In fact, he flatly denies it.

Espinal also argues back that she has been covering for Hill with investigators.

Both parents accuse each other of troubling behavior.

KCTV5 shared the entire raw audio with Johnson County prosecutor Steve Howe and asked for a response. He is currently reviewing the audio.

Howe held a press conference on Wednesday saying he believes a crime was committed before noting he doesn’t know who to charge.

Tyreek Hill issues statement about child abuse investigation Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill has issued a statement a day after a county prosecutor declined to charge him with a crime in a domestic incident that involved his fiance and their 3-year-old child.

KCTV5 has also reached out to both parents and their legal teams for comment.

Sources confirm to KCTV5 that both parents have lost custody as a result of the separate Child Protective Services investigation through the Kansas Department of Children and Families or DCF.

Hill currently has a “no contact” order with his 3-year-old son.

Espinal originally retained custody but a judge eventually removed the boy from her care during an emergency hearing on April 5.

Another hearing was held on April 17. Neither parent was granted custody.

During his news conference, Howe emphasized the child is currently safe and his office and CPS will utilize other legal options to ensure he remains safe.

The KCTV5 News investigative department has learned the young boy is currently living with a family he is familiar with, but they are not relatives.

Espinal is allowed supervised visits and has been posting pictures on social media of herself and her son together.