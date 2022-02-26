KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Citizens of the Ukraine continue to push back against Russia's advances and Americans are watching these scenes unfold on television and social media.
Concern locally has turned into action for many, as technology companies are receiving more calls about security measures and gun stores are seeing lines of customers.
“There’s a boost in sales," said Bren Brown, the owner of Frontier Justice. “They’re concerned about the conflicts in the world and they’re concerned about what could happen. They always want to be ready in America should this ever come to our soil.”
Images of the elderly and young people in Ukraine defending their homes touches home here.
“I think it becomes really real that conflicts can happen and we might need to defend ourselves," Brown said.
Others are seeking a less lethal line of defense.
“Awareness as far as cyber security is definitely heightened," said Burton Kelso, a technology expert. “Russia would target the US as far as cyber war for the simple fact that the Ukraine doesn’t have a robust network like we do as far as access to technology.”
Kelso says big businesses and the government should be and *are concerned about direct cyber attacks from Russia.
The average person is more likely to get duped by a phishing email or a fake GoFundMe.
If you are looking to donate to a charity to help those in the Ukraine, pick one you trust.
Heart to Heart International, which is based in Kansas City, has helped send supplies to Ukraine for 28 years. More information here.
