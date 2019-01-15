KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Boulevard Brewing Company is voluntary recalling select 12-ounce bottles of Boulevard Tank 7 sold in six-packs in Kansas City and Omaha.
Following a consumer report indicating the presence of glass in a bottle, Boulevard initiated an immediate inspection and joint investigation with its glass bottle manufacturer.
The supplier determined that they did not properly respond to a short-lived production issue, creating some out-of-spec bottles that were delivered to Boulevard.
The company said the bottles may contain small amounts of excess glass that can become detached and slough off into the beer.
The affected bottles were used during a brief portion of a single Tank 7 packaging run. The resulting cases of six-packs were distributed on the Missouri side of the Kansas City metro area and in Omaha.
Accordingly, Boulevard issued a recall for select 12-ounce bottles for those consumers who purchased six-packs of Tank 7 in Omaha on or after Dec. 17, or on the Missouri side of the Kansas City metro area on or after Dec. 28.
Consumers can determine whether they are in possession of affected bottles by checking the code ink-jetted onto the shoulder of the bottle.
An example of a bottle subject to this recall is L103018 1423 E. The last four digits, 1423, indicate the time of packaging (in this case, 2:23 pm).
All bottles bearing the code L103018 with final four digits of 1423 through and including 1447 are subject to this recall.
Bottles with different codes or four-digit time stamps outside this window are unaffected.
Boulevard advises consumers not to drink bottles subject to the recall, but to destroy the beer after applying for and receiving confirmation of a refund, as described below.
“The health and safety of our customers is our top priority,” said Boulevard president Jeff Krum. “This is the first instance of a safety-related recall in our 29-year history. We are determined to learn from this experience and to do our best to ensure that it does not happen again.”
Boulevard will offer a full refund to consumers who purchased any of the recalled beer.
To apply for a refund, consumers should visit boulevard.com/refund or email refund@boulevard.com.
