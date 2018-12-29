ST. JOSEPH, MO (KCTV/KQ2) – The authorities in St. Joseph are investigating an officer-involved shooting that led to a man's death.
The shooting happened at 10:40 a.m. on Saturday at a home in the 1000 block of S. 12th Street.
Police were searching that home for a person with a felony warrant out for their arrest.
While attempting to execute the warrant, officers came across a suspect who was armed and threatening them with a firearm.
Two officers then fired shots and struck the suspect.
The suspect is described as a 42-year-old white man. Police said he died from his injuries at the hospital.
The two officers have been placed on administrative leave, according to the police.
They were not injured according to CBS affiliate KQ2.
There were at least two people inside the home when the shooting happened. Police spokesperson Captain Jeff Wilson has not said whether the person who was shot is the person they were looking for.
Wilson also told the news station that one officer involved in the shooting was a veteran officer, while another was newer to the department.
It is standard practice to place officers on leave while the incident is being investigated and the Missouri State Highway Patrol will be taking over the investigation.
