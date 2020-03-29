KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The total number of COVID-19 cases in Missouri has now surpassed 900.
According to the Department of Health & Senior Services, there are 903 cases in the Show Me State.
Twelve individuals have died.
On Saturday, there were 838 cases and 10 deaths.
We know one of the two new deaths was a Navy veteran in his 70s who lives in Henry County.
According to the chart on the DHSS website, there are 102 cases in Kansas City. There are 48 in Jackson County.
More information, including the age breakdown, is available here on the DHSS site.
On the other side of the state line, there are 319 cases in Kansas.
